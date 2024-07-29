On Farm Conservation Efforts to Be Measured by USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working to better understand on-farm conservation practices. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey farmers across the U.S. from August 2024 to February 2025 to assess the effects of conservation practices on working lands. This effort is part of the Conservation Effects Assessment Project (CEAP).

“CEAP is vital to help determine what resources farmers may need to further protect the soil, water and related resources in their area,” NASS Pacific Regional Director Gary R. Keough said in a press release.

NASS representatives will collect data on production practices, chemical and fertilizer use, pest management, and conservation installations. All information gathered will be used for statistical purposes only, ensuring respondents’ privacy. The survey results will be published in the 2025 Crop Production report, which will be made available online with other NASS publications.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West