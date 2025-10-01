Introduction

The Ohio River has played a crucial role in shaping American agriculture and commerce. Stretching nearly a thousand miles, this historic waterway has been central to trade, transportation, and irrigation, supporting communities and farmers along its banks for generations.

Ohio River: A Lifeline of American Agriculture

Geography and Significance

Flowing 981 miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the confluence with the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois, the Ohio River is more than just a physical landmark. It ranks as the third largest river by discharge volume in the United States and is the largest tributary to the Mississippi River by volume.

Notably, the Ohio River is also the sixth oldest river on the North American continent, carrying centuries of natural and cultural history in its waters.

States and Communities Served

The Ohio River winds through or along the borders of six states, with a drainage basin that touches parts of 14 states. This vast network ensures that the river remains a critical resource for agriculture, industry, and urban communities alike.

In addition to its agricultural importance, the river serves as a source of drinking water for approximately five million people, underscoring its vital role in both economic and public health sectors.

Conclusion

From supporting crop irrigation to providing potable water for millions, the Ohio River remains a cornerstone of American agriculture and community life. Its historical and contemporary significance highlights the enduring connection between natural waterways and the prosperity of the regions they traverse.