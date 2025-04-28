For most U.S. farm households, income from off-farm jobs, like teaching, driving a bus, or managing a bank branch, is essential to staying afloat. According to a 2023 AFBF Market Intel Report, just 23% of farm household income came from farming itself. The remaining 77% came from other sources.

Courtersy of AFBF

In 2023, 96% of farm operators (including principal operators and their spouses) earned money off the farm. About 72% of that off-farm income was earned, mostly through wages and salaries (61%) and non-farm businesses (11%). The other 28% came from unearned sources like Social Security, veterans’ benefits, pensions, dividends, and interest.

Smaller farms are especially reliant on outside income. Among farms with less than $100,000 in gross sales, more than 60% of operators worked off the farm at least one day during the year.

Off-Farm Income Keeps Many Farms Running