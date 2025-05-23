Red Bell Peppers in the field

Rob Bertholf, via Wikimedia Commons

Beyond avocados, another key development in California agriculture is the Oceanside Pole Program, which has officially launched commercial production of sweet red bell peppers. This initiative is projected to supply 150,000 cases from October through December, addressing a market need during a period of traditionally limited availability.

The program stands out not only for its strategic timing but also for its historical significance. It represents the last remaining commercial-scale vine-ripened pole-grown tomato operation west of the Mississippi River, a tradition that has endured since 1939. Over the decades, advancements in growing methods have shifted much of the tomato industry toward alternative production techniques, but this program has preserved a legacy of flavor and quality rooted in traditional pole cultivation.

Oceanside Pole Program Launches Commercial Production of Sweet Red Bell Peppers