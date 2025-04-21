Cosco Seattle p3, leaving Port of Rotterdam, Holland

By AlfvanBeem / via Wikimedia Commons image

Shipping rates for ocean containers from Asia to North America saw a small increase last week, as ongoing tariff changes out of Washington continue to impact global trade flows, according to Freightos. ​Freightos is an online platform that allows businesses to compare, book, and manage international freight shipments across various carriers and modes.

West Coast rates rose 10% from the previous week, hitting $2,465 per 40-foot container. East Coast rates climbed 3%, reaching $3,647 per container, based on Freightos’ April 16 report.

The shift comes as many U.S. importers, including those in agriculture, work to get ahead of new tariffs. Since November, shippers have been rushing to bring in goods early. The latest round of tariffs sparked another wave of frontloading.

Freightos also pointed out that while volumes from China to the U.S. are slowing, demand is picking up on other Asia routes. That’s starting to cause price differences between specific port pairs, which could impact how and where ag products are moved in the months ahead.

Ocean Freight Rates Tick Up as Tariff Moves Shake Trade