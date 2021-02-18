A Number of Ways to Reuse Coffee Grounds Other Than Trash

A number of ways to reuse coffee grounds. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Coffee grounds can be a fantastic and affordable way to help grow your garden. Recycling coffee grounds by adding them to your garden can help enrich the soil with organic matter and minerals.

There are other ways to reuse coffee grounds as well. In fact, one company in the United Kingdom has even figured out a way to use materials from coffee grounds to make furniture, jewelry, and coffee machines!

A simple and cheap beauty tip is to use coffee grounds as a simple exfoliator for your face. Just mix them with a bit of water and coconut oil or even avocado, and scrub your face to exfoliate! They also work as a simple body scrub that smells wonderful with a bit of cinnamon.

Finally, you can even get creative and use coffee grounds in your cooking!

So before you toss out those freshly brewed grounds in the trash, set them aside for recycling and re-use.

