A new guide has just been released to help farmers sign up for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) has released an update to its Farmers’ Guide to CSP. The CSP helps farmers to implement conservation practices by offering five-year payouts to those who implement practices to improve soil health and water quality, and benefit wildlife.

Similar to previous versions, the guide will help producers navigate the application and implementation process for CSP. Some of the updates to the CSP guide include a full list of CSP-eligible practices along with profiles of farmers who use CSP. There is also information related to the recent changes made to the program, as well as an explanation of the new Conservation Assessment Ranking Tool known as CART.

NSAC Updates Farmers’ Guide to Conservation Stewardship Program

