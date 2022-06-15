The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announce the renewal of their partnership focused on infrastructure projects and natural resources planning. The partnership renewal continues joint efforts to combat ongoing threats to natural resources and promotes inter-agency strategic planning.

NRCS Chief Terry Cosby says the partnership works extremely well for critical infrastructure projects that benefit local communities and by strengthening collaboration and communication between the two agencies, they will be better positioned to deliver quality and timely solutions to address major water resource concerns in watersheds across the landscape. He says the scope of the partnership allows both agencies to have a much broader reach and enable more projects to be completed with the best expertise in the Nation.

The NRCS and USACE have formed collaborative agreements since 1986, revising as needed to reflect the most pressing shared priorities.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

NRCS, USACE Renew Partnership

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.