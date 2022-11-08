NRCS Seeks Data on Equipment Replacements Made Possible Through EQIP

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking information on equipment replacements under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Engine and equipment replacement has been made possible under EQIP through the National Air Quality Initiative (NAQI). State Air Quality Specialist with California NRCS, Jesse Bahm said they are looking to collect runtime hour information.

“We’re trying to collect our reporting as a requirement of our EQIP program and of the NAQI program,” Bahm explained. “What we’re asking for with this latest data collection, where we’re looking to get by November 16, is information on those tractors like the hour reporting from the meter on the tractor. So basically, we just need the date, the hour reading, and the serial number for that piece of equipment that’s participated in our program.”

More than 6,000 pieces of equipment have been replaced within the San Joaquin Valley between April 2012 and February 2022. The purpose of the data collection is to get an accurate accounting of emission reductions achieved through equipment replacements. Sometimes actual runtime hours can change from initial estimates, particularly when crop types change in fields. “What we’re trying to verify is that the emission reductions that we’ve reported are equivalent or if there’s changes in emission reduction, that we document those changes,” said Bahm.

All data that is provided will be compiled and private information will be kept confidential. Individuals that have replaced equipment through EQIP should have already received a letter or phone call regarding the data collection efforts. A photo of the current hour meter reading on the equipment, as well as the serial number can be sent to a Local District Conservationist.

Since 2008, NRCS has invested approximately $200 million in efforts to replace older on-farm equipment. A secondary benefit of the runtime data collection is that it further demonstrates the value and success of those investments. Farmers and ranchers have been immensely interested in replacing older equipment, as more producers continue to request assistance.

Listen to Bahm’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West