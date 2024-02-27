NRCS Seeks Cooperative Agreement Proposals Through April 3

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is soliciting cooperative agreement proposals to advance the resilience of California agriculture. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will make up to up to $1 million available for each of the two agreement opportunities that are offered: Cooperative Agreements (no funding match required) and Contribution Agreements (requiring a 1:1 funding match). Proposals should address conservation priorities for 2024, including climate-smart management, watershed conservation, carbon sequestration, and food security.

“NRCS is continuously working to expand our conservation footprint in all of California’s communities,” NRCS State Conservationist, Carlos Suarez said in a press release. “We are doing our part in helping America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards conserve the natural resources we all depend on. These resources consist of clean air and water, while supporting the health and resiliency of their operations for the future. Agreements with partners are a valuable tool that helps us get more conservation on the ground.”

Emphasis will be on projects providing technical assistance to NRCS staff and engaging historically underserved sectors. Partnerships with tribes, urban producers, and underserved communities are prioritized. Applicants must apply via Grants.gov by April 3. NRCS aims to expand conservation efforts across California, supporting farmers, ranchers, and forest stewards in safeguarding natural resources and building resilient agricultural systems.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West