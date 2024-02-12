NRCS Seeking Public Comment on Eight Conservation Practices

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking comment on proposed changes to conservation practices. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has issued a series of revised conservation practice standards in the National Handbook of Conservation Practices. NRCS State Conservationists that choose to adopt the practices in their States will incorporate the practices into the electronic Field Office Technical Guide.

NRCS is requesting comments on the conservation practices of mulching, hedgerow planting, wetland restoration, seasonal water management for wildlife, field borders, grazing management, filter strips, and structures for water control. The level of changes proposed varies for each practice and the proposed text can be found on the NRCS webpage. Proposed revisions are also included in the notice in the Federal Register. Comments will need to be submitted by March 4.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West