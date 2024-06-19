NRCS Resources for Pollinator Week

Bumblebee insect on white blooming cherry blossom. Bumblebee insect. The family of bees. Blossoming of whiskey. White flower. The Cherry Orchard. Pollination of trees. Nectar.

By malaha3/DepositPhotos image

Supporting pollinators is critical to our food security and a key USDA conservation focus in collaboration with farmers, ranchers, and other land managers nationwide. From alfalfa to zucchini, over 100 U.S. crops depend on animal pollinators. We need pollinators, and pollinators need us.

In celebration of National Pollinator Week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is sharing a suite of resources to support pollinators through voluntary conservation on working lands. On Thursday, June 20th, the NRCS is hosting a Conservation Outcomes Webinar to share the findings on the value of pollinator practices applied through voluntary conservation programs including the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, and Conservation Reserve Program. If you can’t join the free one-hour webinar live, you can find the recording to this and all webinars in the NRCS series on the NRCS website.