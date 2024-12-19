The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced a new strategy aimed at strengthening its commitment to Tribal Nations and enhancing opportunities in agriculture. According to a recent press release, the plan focuses on upholding the federal trust responsibilities by improving delivery of programs and services to Tribal producers, increasing consultation with Tribal governments, and incorporating Traditional Ecological Knowledge into conservation practices.

Key parts of the strategy include building strong government-to-government relationships and ensuring that Tribal priorities shape future USDA policies. This will involve increasing staff capacity within the agency to better address the unique challenges faced by Tribal communities. USDA also intends to coordinate efforts across its various programs, making sure that Tribal members gain fair access to resources, technical assistance, and training.

To carry out its mission more effectively, USDA will invest in improving outreach and ensuring that Tribal leaders and producers have meaningful input in the agency’s decisions. The approach aims to promote greater equity by closing gaps in program participation and helping build resilient, sustainable food systems in Tribal areas.

Overall, the USDA’s new strategy signals a commitment to incorporating the voices, knowledge, and leadership of Tribal Nations. By doing so, the agency expects to create long-term benefits for Tribal agriculture and natural resources management, supporting the cultural traditions and economic well-being of Tribal communities across the country.

NRCS Introduces New Strategy to Strengthen Tribal Partnerships and Support Agricultural Traditions

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.