NRCS California Invests $1.3M in Working Lands for Wildlife Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $1.3 million in Working Lands for Wildlife programs in California. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting applications for the 2024 Sage Grouse Initiative (SGI) and Southwestern Willow Flycatcher (SWFL) initiative. The initiatives are being made available through the NRCS Working Lands for Wildlife partnership. They are aimed at supporting farmers and ranchers in conserving habitat for these species on working lands.

“We are proud to invest more than $1M this year to assist farmers and ranchers protect these important species on working lands,” NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a press release. “Agriculture knows that a healthy habitat for species benefits their operations and NRCS is committed to helping producers achieve their conservation goals.”

SGI focuses on enhancing sagebrush habitat by addressing threats such as invading conifers and invasive grasses, while SWFL offers assistance to restore riparian areas on private lands. Eligible producers in specific counties can apply for these initiatives, with the application deadline set for May 24. For more information on how to apply, interested individuals can contact their local NRCS Service Center.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West