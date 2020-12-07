NRCS California Announces New State Water Quality Specialist

Wendy Rash

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Rash as the new State Water Quality Specialist on the Ecological Sciences Staff in Davis, California.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Rash to a new state leadership role,” says Carlos Suarez, State Conservationist for NRCS in California. “In this job, Rash will provide expertise to promote the development and adoption of agricultural conservation technologies and work with partners and other agencies as a technical advisor in decision-making that benefits private landowners and the environment with a focus on improving water quality.”

Rash is a strong advocate for water quality protection and has previously served as district conservationist in both Solano and Napa counties and as a soil conservationist in El Dorado, Yolo, and Solano counties. Throughout her career, she has worked collaboratively with numerous partners and landowners to address conservation priorities on private lands. Her work has often focused on promoting practices like nutrient management, cover crop adoption, and erosion and sediment control which protect water quality.

“We will not only benefit from Wendy’s extensive knowledge and expertise but also from the many relationships she has developed with partners, farmers, ranchers, forester landowners, and fellow NRCS conservationists over the years,” said Suarez.

Rash received her undergraduate degree in Environmental Science from the University of North Carolina in Asheville, North Carolina (1997). She also earned a Master of Science in International Agricultural Development (2001) and a Master of Science in Soil Science (2002) at the University of California in Davis, California. In 2017 Rash and the Dixon Resource Conservation District received the California Conservation Partner Award from the Freshwater Trust, recognizing the partnership in the development of a water quality model for Solano County. Rash holds a Certified Crop Advisor license since May 2010.

“Water resource protection has been a high priority and an important motivation for conservation work on private lands in every area where I have worked,” says Rash. I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve in this new role.”

For more information on NRCS assistance related to water quality improvements contact your local NRCS office.

