NRCS Announces $100 Million in Federal Assistance for California Farmers and Ranchers

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California has announced federal assistance opportunities for agricultural producers for Fiscal Year 2025, which runs from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. Farmers and ranchers interested in applying for the first round of funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) should submit applications by November 15, 2024.

Carlos Suarez, NRCS California State Conservationist, highlighted the program’s significance, noting, “With the addition of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will be investing approximately 50 percent more federal funding to help producers address their unique resource concerns.”

Over $100 million is available for various conservation initiatives, including air and water quality improvements, wildlife habitat creation, and water infrastructure enhancements. Key programs include the National Air Quality Initiative (NAQI), which helps farmers replace outdated engines with cleaner technology, and the National Water Quality Initiative for conservation efforts to improve water quality.

NRCS evaluates applications to prioritize those offering the most significant conservation benefits across cropland, ranchland, and forestland. Additional signup periods may be announced later in the year.

EQIP aims to support environmental improvements on farms, such as better irrigation efficiency, soil erosion control, and forest restoration.

