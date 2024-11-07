NRCS Announces $1.5 Billion for Conservation Projects Aimed at Climate Action and Resource Protection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced a landmark $1.5 billion investment in 92 conservation projects under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). These partner-driven initiatives aim to address natural resource challenges on agricultural lands, with partners contributing an additional $968 million, amplifying the impact of federal funding. Five of the projects are in California.

This investment is funded through the Farm Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda. With an unprecedented $19.5 billion earmarked for USDA conservation programs, including $4.95 billion for RCPP, the initiative encourages voluntary, locally led conservation strategies to benefit farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack praised RCPP as a model public-private partnership supporting natural resource protection and climate resilience. Projects include innovative technologies to reduce livestock methane emissions, water conservation initiatives to address drought in the West, and habitat restoration efforts for terrestrial wildlife.

A $100 million allocation specifically supports Tribal-led projects, with awards made to five different tribes. Through collaborative efforts, RCPP underscores the value of partnerships in advancing sustainable agriculture and conservation across the U.S.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.