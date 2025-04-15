The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) supports the Food Security and Farm Production Act introduced in the Senate, which aims to prevent a confusing array of state-specific farm regulations that would particularly impact small and medium-sized pork producers. The legislation responds to California’s Proposition 12, which sets minimum space standards for farm animals and restricts the sale of products from animals not meeting these standards. The Act also protects interstate commerce and agricultural practices from local interference. The pork industry has faced significant financial losses over the past 18 months, raising concerns about the future of family farms.

NPPC Supports the Food Security and Farm Production Act