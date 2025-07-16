In today’s American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold highlights a foundational chapter in U.S. farming history: the settlement of the Northwest Territory—a move that paved the way for westward agricultural expansion.

Northwest Territory Opened New Frontiers for U.S. Agriculture

While today we associate the Northwest with states like Oregon or Washington, in 1788, the Northwest Territory referred to Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and the northeastern portion of Minnesota. This vast area became the first organized territory of the United States beyond the original 13 colonies.

Governance and Agricultural Growth

To lead the territory, General Arthur St. Clair was appointed governor and initially established governance in Marietta, Ohio. Just two years later, in 1790, he relocated the administrative and military center to Fort Washington—the site of modern-day Cincinnati, Ohio.

This move marked the beginning of structured governance, land surveying, and eventual settlement—laying the groundwork for agricultural development, family farms, and trade throughout the Midwest.

From Mark Oppold:

“We think of the Northwest Territory as Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, but in 1788 it covered Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and the northeast part of Minnesota.”

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute with Mark Oppold.