Promulgation of the first law in the Northwestern Territory digital file from original item

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The settlement of the Northwest Territory marked one of the most significant turning points in the history of American agriculture. Following the American Revolution, the young United States looked westward for opportunities to expand farmland, establish new communities, and strengthen the nation’s economy. The organization and settlement of the Northwest Territory laid the foundation for agricultural growth across what would become America’s heartland.

The Original Northwest Territory Was Very Different Than Today

When most people hear the term “Northwest,” they often think of states such as Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. However, in 1788, the Northwest Territory referred to a much different region.

The original Northwest Territory included the future states of:

Ohio

Indiana

Illinois

Michigan

Wisconsin

The northeastern portion of present-day Minnesota

This vast expanse represented some of the richest farmland in North America and would eventually become one of the nation’s most productive agricultural regions.

Establishing Government on the Frontier

To oversee the territory’s development, General Arthur St. Clair was appointed as the first governor of the Northwest Territory.

Governor St. Clair established the territorial government in Marietta, Ohio, one of the earliest permanent American settlements in the region. Creating a functioning government was essential for encouraging settlement, protecting land ownership, and providing stability for incoming farmers and their families.

These early efforts helped transform wilderness into organized communities where agriculture could flourish.

The Move to Fort Washington

Just two years after establishing the territorial government, Governor St. Clair relocated the territorial administration and military headquarters to Fort Washington, located in what is now downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

The move strengthened federal authority in the territory and improved the protection of settlers moving west. Military support was vital during this period as thousands of pioneers established farms, cleared forests, planted crops, and built new communities across the expanding frontier.

A Lasting Agricultural Legacy

The settlement of the Northwest Territory was far more than a political milestone—it became the launching point for westward agricultural expansion in the United States.

The fertile soils of Ohio and neighboring territories attracted generations of farmers, helping transform the region into one of America’s premier agricultural producers. Crops, livestock, and rural communities flourished as settlement continued westward, shaping the nation’s agricultural economy for centuries to come.

Today, the legacy of the Northwest Territory can still be seen throughout the Midwest, where millions of acres of productive farmland continue to feed the nation and the world.

Listen to the American Agriculture History Minute

This edition of the American Agriculture History Minute, presented by Mark Oppold, highlights how the settlement of the Northwest Territory helped pave the way for America’s westward agricultural expansion. Though often overlooked, these early developments established the governmental structure and security that allowed farming communities to thrive across the Midwest.

Northwest Territory Settlement Opened the Door to American Agriculture