North American Cattle Leaders Hold Joint Meeting

North American cattle leaders gather for a joint meeting. The Canadian Cattle Association hosted the meeting with the U.S.’s National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and their counterparts from Mexico, the National Confederation of Livestock Organizations.

The groups met on the sideline of the Canadian Beef Industry Conference and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing beef producers across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Topics this year included trade policy, the upcoming U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement review in 2026, and international engagement on microbial resistance.

NCBA President Mark Eisele says, “In addition to discussing international trade and animal health concerns, we’re also standing together to push back against lab-grown proteins.”

The next meeting will be in San Antonio, Texas, in 2025.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.