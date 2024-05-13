Nominations Open for the Farm Dog of the Year

Nominations are open for the Farm Dog of the Year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s seventh annual Farm Dog of the Year Contest, co-sponsored by Nestle Purina Pet Care, celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers. AFBF Vice President of Communications Terri Moore says the Farm Dog of the Year contest is important.

“It’s really that it provides a window into the world of agriculture through a shared love of pets. People who may know nothing about agriculture feel this instant connection through something they love. And let’s face it, we’ve had some pretty amazing farm dogs,” she said. “This is our seventh year now, and you can go to fb.org and look at those first six videos and I dare you not to cry.”

Moore says the contest celebrates the many roles dogs play on farms and ranches across the country.

“The best candidates are dogs that are truly useful on the farm, whether that’s as a watchdog, a herder, or a helper to its master. We’ve had some pretty dramatic stories of dogs saving the lives of people and other animals, but it doesn’t have to be that dramatic either. And it’s more than just being a good work dog. It’s a dog that has a special place in the family’s heart. It’s both a companion and a worker,” she said.

Moore says the nomination process is simple.

“Any Farm Bureau member can nominate their dog, and if you know another farmer who has a great dog, please encourage them to enter the dog. If you’re not a member yet and have a pet you want to enter, that’s easy as well,” Moore explained. “You could join us right at fb.org, and that nomination form is really simple. We’re so fortunate to have Purina as a sponsor, and they provide $5,000 in prize money to the winner, plus a year’s worth of pet food, and then our People’s Choice pup winner will get $2,500.”

For more information or to nominate your dog, go to fb.org/farmdog.

