NMPF: Prioritize Food Access at Hunger Conference

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) recently led eleven national agriculture, anti-hunger, nutrition, and medical groups in a virtual listening session with the White House on food access. The White House is holding its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September, and the groups want officials to place a high priority on accessing affordable, diverse, and nutritious foods.

The NMPF organized the session to offer the White House expertise and real-world experience from a wide range of organizations on how important increased access to food and a diverse range of food choices are to fight nutrition insecurity and improve nutrition-related health. The event is part of the broader effort to provide input to the White House as officials put together a new strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity among Americans by 2030.

Officials say the White House plans to release its new strategy during the September conference.

The NAFB contributed to this story.

