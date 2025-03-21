Ninth Annual “Feeding the Economy” Report Highlights Agriculture’s Impact on U.S. Economy

The 2025 “Feeding the Economy” report, released by 36 food and agriculture groups, underscores the significant contributions of the American agriculture industry despite ongoing economic challenges. The study found that agriculture generates over $9.5 trillion in economic value, accounting for 18.7% of the U.S. economy. Although this represents a slight decrease from the previous year’s $9.6 trillion and 20% share, the industry remains a vital force in national economic stability.

According to the report, agriculture’s economic impact has grown nearly 25% since the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating resilience amid supply chain disruptions. Direct employment in the food and agriculture sector has also expanded by more than 1 million jobs since 2020, reinforcing the industry’s role in overall job growth.

However, despite these positive trends, challenges persist. While wages in the agriculture sector have risen, they have not kept pace with inflation, increasing financial strain on workers. Additionally, the number of agricultural manufacturing jobs has declined by nearly 30,000 since 2020, reflecting broader industry pressures.

John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, emphasized the sector’s crucial role in economic stability. “Producers, processors, retailers, chefs, manufacturers, transportation professionals, and scientists all play a key role in feeding the American economy. Understanding the full scope of agriculture’s economic impact is essential to maintaining a strong national economy.”

The report also highlights that U.S. food and agriculture exports contribute nearly $183 billion annually, reinforcing the industry’s global importance. As economic challenges continue, stakeholders in the agriculture industry stress the need for policies that support job growth, wage increases, and supply chain stability to sustain agriculture’s critical role in the national economy.

