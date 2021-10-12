The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $10 million to enhance food safety outreach, training, and education. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) recently announced that 21 grants have been awarded under the Food Safety Outreach Competitive Grant Program. The grants are offered to help with the development and implementation of food safety training, education, extension outreach, and technical assistance for food processors and farmers with small to mid-size operations. Awards are made under three categories: Multistate Education and Training Projects, Community Outreach Projects and Collaborative Engagement Supplements.

“NIFA’s integrated approach to enhancing food safety practices includes multi-state coordination, community outreach and collaborative projects that enable small farm operators, wholesalers and small-scale processors to get the support they need,” NIFA Director Dr. Carrie Castille said in a news release. “This program helps deliver critical trainings and resources that equip our small business owners with tools to provide safe, high-quality food, strengthen their businesses and contribute to national nutrition security.”

NIFA Invests $10 Million for Food Safety Outreach, Training and Education

