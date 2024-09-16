NIFA Investing $17.6 Million to Advance the Health and Welfare of Agriculture Animals

The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) is investing $17.6 million to fund research aimed at protecting the health and welfare of farm animals. The investment includes tackling major diseases like Bird Flu and African Swine Fever (ASF), which pose serious threats to both animal health and the food supply.

Out of the total, $12.7 million will go towards 27 projects focused on animal health, including vaccine research. Some projects aim to develop vaccines for diseases like Bird Flu and ASF, which could help prevent outbreaks that threaten livestock industries. An additional $4.8 million will support 10 projects focused on improving animal welfare such as breeding heat-tolerant poultry to adapt to climate change and improving the welfare of dairy calves through better early life management.

This research is part of USDA’s efforts to ensure a safer, more sustainable food system by addressing the health of animals, people and the environment.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West