California’s wine industry won’t recover simply by waiting for consumers to return, according to veteran wine consultant Nick Karavidas. Instead, he believes the industry must fundamentally rethink how it markets wine to younger consumers while planning decades into the future. During a recent appearance on the AgNet News Hour, Karavidas shared his perspective on the industry’s current downturn and the strategies he believes will position wineries for long-term success.

With more than four decades in the wine business, Karavidas described the current market as the most challenging economic environment he has experienced. While he believes the industry has likely reached its lowest point, he expects another two to three years of difficult conditions before meaningful recovery begins.

Rather than viewing the downturn as purely negative, Karavidas said it presents an opportunity for wineries to reorganize, invest strategically, and rethink how they connect with consumers.

One of his central messages focused on the next generation of wine drinkers. Unlike previous generations, today’s younger consumers have countless beverage choices competing for their attention, from hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails to cannabis beverages and craft beer. That means wine can no longer assume consumers will naturally migrate to the category as they age.

Karavidas believes successful wineries will be those that better understand younger consumers’ lifestyles and purchasing habits.

“They’re looking for experiences,” he explained, noting that many younger consumers value social experiences and authenticity more than traditional wine marketing centered on appellations, vintage, or technical production details.

He also encouraged wineries to embrace digital marketing, direct-to-consumer sales, and influencer partnerships that create genuine enthusiasm for wine rather than relying solely on traditional advertising.

“If an influencer truly enjoys your product, that’s far more valuable than simply paying someone to promote it,” Karavidas said.

The discussion also explored broader challenges facing California wine producers, including global oversupply, increasing international competition, rising production costs, labor concerns, water availability, and regulatory pressures. Karavidas argued that California’s long-term success depends on strengthening the domestic wine market before focusing on expanding exports.

He pointed to improving consumer engagement, investing in technology, and using data-driven marketing strategies as essential components for rebuilding demand.

Beyond marketing, Karavidas encouraged growers and winery owners to think beyond today’s economic conditions. Using the example of Portugal’s cork oak industry—where trees may not produce usable cork for more than 30 years—he argued that successful businesses must plan for future generations rather than quarterly results.

That philosophy also extends to family farming operations. Karavidas encouraged multi-generational vineyard owners to avoid making short-term decisions that could eliminate opportunities for future family members who may eventually choose to return to agriculture.

While he expects additional consolidation within the wine industry during the next several years, Karavidas remains optimistic that wineries willing to innovate and adapt will emerge stronger when market conditions improve.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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