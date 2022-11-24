NFU Releases 2022 Farmer’s Share of Thanksgiving Food Dollar

How much do farmers make for that Thanksgiving meal? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

National Farmers Union (NFU) released the 2022 Farmer’s Share of the food dollar for several items typically served for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Included in the 2022 Thanksgiving Farmer’s Share numbers are:

Turkey : Retail Price – $1.99/pound, Farmer’s Share – $0.06/pound

: Retail Price – $1.99/pound, Sweet Corn, 16oz frozen : Retail Price – $2.59, Farmer’s Share – $0.44

: Retail Price – $2.59, Stuffing, 12oz box : Retail Price – $3.59, Farmer’s Share – $0.13

: Retail Price – $3.59, Boneless Ham, 2lb : Retail Price – $12.98, Farmer’s Share – $1.00

: Retail Price – $12.98, Mashed Potatoes, 5lb bag : Retail Price – $5.99, Farmer’s Share – $1.30

: Retail Price – $5.99, Apple Pie Filling, 21oz can: Retail Price – $4.99, Farmer’s Share – $1.03

Even though consumers are paying more for food this year, almost none of that increase is being passed on to America’s family farmers and ranchers.

NFU President Rob Larew says, “”Corporate profits and consumer food costs continue to go up and up, but the share of the farmer’s share of the food dollar remains low.”

