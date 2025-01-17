NFU Prioritizes Maintaining Viability of Farming Operations

The National Farmers Union (NFU) prioritizes maintaining the viability of farming operations amidst economic challenges, emphasizing the need for a robust safety net, strong crop insurance, and continued investment in conservation spending.

With the incoming Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Senate, there is a push to pass a farm bill soon, focusing on a strong safety net and reinvestment in rural America. The NFU supports these goals and awaits further details on the specifics of these initiatives.



