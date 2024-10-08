NFU Leaders Work to Advance Sustainable Food Systems and Global Cooperation

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew joined leaders from G7 farmers’ organizations in Sicily to stress the critical role farmers play in creating sustainable food systems.

The joint declaration, supported by organizations from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the UK, and the World Farmers Organization, calls for greater investment in sustainable, resilient, and competitive farming.

Larew emphasized the importance of both environmental and economic sustainability for family farms. “We must tackle the challenges in the value chain, competition, and resilience,” he said, advocating for voluntary, farmer-led investments in agriculture.

Key recommendations from the group include increased public investment in sustainable farming, fair international trade practices, and advancing farmer-led innovation. The declaration calls for a balanced approach to food systems, supporting both local and international food chains to ensure global food security.

The message from these global farm organizations is clear: collaboration with farmers is essential to feeding a growing population while addressing climate change.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.