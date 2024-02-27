A USDA program designed to build up the next generation of food and farm leaders and workforce participants provided an example of its efforts during this year’s Ag Outlook Forum. Rod bain has more in today’s This Land of Ours.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson and Rod Bain’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Next Gen Cultivating Agriculture’s Future Leaders

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.