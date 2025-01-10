Newly Elected Congressman Adam Gray Highlights Agriculture, Water Challenges

Representative Adam Gray

Congressman Adam Gray, the newly elected U.S. Representative for California’s 13th Congressional District, is bringing his lifelong connection to agriculture and pragmatic approach to Washington, D.C. In an interview on the AgNet News Hour, Gray discussed his priorities and vision for addressing critical issues in the San Joaquin Valley, particularly focusing on water resources and agricultural sustainability.

Growing up in Merced, Gray’s roots are deeply tied to the agricultural community. “My family ran a company called Merced Dairy Supply, an equipment company and small family feed store,” Gray explained. “Agriculture played an important role in my personal life and continues to play an important role in my professional life.” Representing a region that encompasses some of the most productive farmland in the world, Gray emphasized the significance of his district, which he described as “the largest dairy district actually, in the United States Congress.”

Water Infrastructure: A Pressing Concern

One of Gray’s top priorities is tackling California’s enduring water challenges. He underscored the critical role water plays in supporting agriculture and communities in his district. “It’s the lifeblood of agriculture and extraordinarily important to our economy and community,” he said. Gray pointed to bipartisan efforts during his tenure in the California Legislature, including the passage of a 2014 water bond aimed at improving infrastructure. However, he acknowledged that much remains to be done. “In the last half a century, we’ve only grown our capacity to store water by about 1 percent while doubling our population,” he stated, urging the need for significant investments in reservoirs and aquifer recharge projects.

Gray also criticized the political gridlock that often stalls progress. “Too often, both the far right and the far left take intractable positions,” he noted. “We need to preserve our environment, but we also need to make investments in water supply to create a sustainable future for agriculture.”

Bridging Partisan Divides

Gray’s legislative philosophy centers on collaboration over confrontation, a mindset he brought to the California Problem Solvers Caucus, which he co-founded. “We started the caucus to bring together Democrats, Republicans, and independents to craft practical policy solutions,” he explained. Gray expressed hope that similar bipartisan efforts could be effective in Congress, where he plans to address issues like infrastructure and rural healthcare shortages.

On his transition to federal office, Gray emphasized the importance of breaking away from the “blame game” that he believes dominates modern politics. “There’s a lot of finger-pointing in D.C.,” he remarked. “I’m here to work with anyone, whether it’s Donald Trump or others, to actually solve problems.”

Focus on the Farm Bill and Rural Healthcare

In addition to water, Gray highlighted the overdue Farm Bill as a key legislative focus, noting its significance for California’s unique agricultural landscape, which includes a variety of specialty crops. He also stressed the urgent need for improvements in rural healthcare. “The San Joaquin Valley has a real shortage of healthcare professionals,” Gray explained, pointing to disparities in physician availability compared to urban areas like San Francisco. He called for federal investment in expanding residency programs and creating a full-scale UC hospital in Merced to address these challenges.

Commitment to Results

Gray reaffirmed his dedication to serving his constituents. “We’ve got to change the way politics works in the nation’s capital and get focused on delivering results, not rhetoric,” he said. As he begins his term in Congress, Gray aims to leverage his agricultural background and legislative experience to address the pressing challenges facing his district.

Listen to the full interview with Sabrina Halvorson and Adam Gray here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.