Newest Farm Bureau Location Shows Popularity of Urban Ag

It’s one of the nation’s largest cities, and now San Francisco is part of the farm bureau federation. It’s technically San Francisco County that is the newest part of the California Farm Bureau, but there’s only one city in that county – San Francisco. With the growing popularity of urban agriculture, it makes sense that the city by the bay is now a part of the community.

“It’s brand new, but was an exciting addition, a bit of a surprise to some,” said California Farm Bureau president Shannon Douglass. She said many of the people in San Francisco haven’t experienced a traditional farm. “So, exposing them to agriculture, we think has value.”

For a number of years, California’s farm bureau federation has worked to educate urban residents about the importance of agriculture and how ag already fits into their daily lives. The CFBF produces a television show and magazine about the state’s broad range of crops, both geared toward a non-farming audience. Douglas says the new relationship will also be good for the farming members of CFBF.

“I think this just kind of shows there’s this continued interest in it and I think in understanding again from even from our members that really our farms can look different, but also the connection to our urban neighbors has value,” she said. San Francisco becomes California’s 54th local farm bureau.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.