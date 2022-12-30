New Year’s Resolutions for the Farm

It’s time to make those New Year’s resolutions, even for the farm. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging farmers to make New Year’s resolutions for conservation on the farm. Ciji Taylor, USDA Public Affairs Specialist, gives some suggestions in an online article, including:

Incorporate cover crops into your operation.

Extend your growing season by using a high tunnel.

Improve your soil health by utilizing no-till practices.

Provide recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat by restoring wetlands.

Reduce input costs by focusing on nutrient management.

Protect topsoil and groundwater quality by devoting environmentally sensitive agricultural land to conservation benefits instead of farming.

When it comes to any resolution, making them may be easy but keeping them is another matter. Taylor also has tips for that.

Make a plan – To get started on your #ConservationResolutions, we recommend you stop by your local USDA service center, so we can discuss your vision for your land. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) can provide you with free technical assistance and or advice.

Don’t do it alone – USDA’s conservation programs available through NRCS and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) give you the tools and resources to protect environmentally sensitive land and restore grasslands, wetlands, and forests, which leads to cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and enhanced wildlife habitat. We can also help with financial assistance to help you achieve your #ConservationResolutions

– USDA’s conservation programs available through NRCS and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) give you the tools and resources to protect environmentally sensitive land and restore grasslands, wetlands, and forests, which leads to cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and enhanced wildlife habitat. We can also help with financial assistance to help you achieve your #ConservationResolutions See what other landowners are doing – Learn about the benefits of conservation practices directly from the farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners applying them with our series of 90-second videos. Explore the different types of conservation practices by watching our Conservation at Work series. You can also read producer profiles on farmers.gov.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

New Year’s Resolutions for the Farm

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.