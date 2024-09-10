New Trade Advisory Committee Members Being Sought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Trade Representative are seeking new members for their agricultural trade advisory committees. These committees, including the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and six specialized Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees, provide trade policy advice. The six committees focus on specific sectors: animals and animal products, fruits and vegetables, grains and seeds, processed foods, sweeteners, and tobacco/cotton/peanuts/hemp.

New members will serve four-year terms starting in January 2025. Applicants must have U.S. agriculture expertise, international trade experience, and be U.S. citizens. The trade advisory committees hold frequent video or teleconference calls and generally meet in Washington, D.C., twice a year. Applications must be received by 5 p.m., EDT, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. More information can be found on the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service website.

