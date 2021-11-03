What a new study is revealing about the dangers of tree felling. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by nightowl from Pixabay

Tree felling — whether by professional loggers in a forest setting or by landscapers in urban and rural landscapes — is the most dangerous job in what are two of the most dangerous industries. That’s according to Penn State researchers who conducted a new study of associated deaths. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration calls logging “the most dangerous occupation in the United States.” The fatal injury rate for loggers is more than 30 times the rate for all U-S workers. Tree-care workers also encounter hazards at rates much higher than the average employee.

The research looked at logging and commercial landscaping services together over a ten year period where workers in both fields used different methods to fell trees.

Coming up this week on This Land of Ours: How to plan, care and prepare, so you – or your workers – are not at risk of harming yourself of damaging property when it comes to felling trees.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

New Study Reveals the Dangers of Tree Felling