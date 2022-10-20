New Study on Health Benefits of Pistachios

Another study supports the antioxidant benefits of a particular food. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Antioxidant-rich foods are regularly encouraged as part of a healthy lifestyle, and research suggests that a diet high in antioxidants may even help to reduce the risk of death. While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal Nutrients, produced surprising results.

Pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, among the highest when compared to values reported in research of many foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. The researchers wanted to better understand the potential mechanism behind the health benefits that have been linked to pistachios in recent studies. One noted, “”The health benefits of pistachios have been studied over the past 20 years and we are excited to dig further into the specific makeup of pistachios that maybe contributing to overall health.”

Pistachios used in the Cornell study were grown in California and have a different nutritional profile than those grown in other countries.

