New Strawberry Variety UC Eclipse Outperforming Portola

The new fusarium-resistant strawberry variety UC Eclipse has also demonstrated impressive yield results. As a new “summer plant” cultivar, the UC Eclipse is rivaling other similar varieties in field tests. Glenn Cole with the UC Davis Strawberry Breeding Program said that growers are excited about the potential of the latest variety.

“This UC Eclipse has really performed excellently, outperforming Portola by almost 50 percent yield advantage,” said Cole. “One of the interesting things with that variety is that it also doubles up and performs well in the Fall planted segment. So, it could have a dual use. Normally when you have a variety it fits one segment and not another. So, to have one that goes across both is kind of exciting.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West