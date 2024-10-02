New Scorecard Aims to Support Family Farmers

A new initiative called the Limited Government Agriculture Scorecard has been launched to help family farmers and ranchers in the United States. This scorecard is created by Competitive Markets Action, the Institute for Legislative Analysis, and the Organization for Competitive Markets. Its main goal is to fight against cronyism in agriculture and hold lawmakers accountable for their actions.

The agriculture industry is facing big challenges, including a decline in the number of family farms. According to the 2022 Agriculture Census, there has been a 7% drop in farms, with many farmers nearing retirement. This makes it even more important to support those who are still farming and ranching independently.

A major focus of the scorecard is the EATS Act, a bill that could harm premium pork markets and cancel important state agriculture laws. This bill is backed by large corporate farms, including Smithfield Foods, which is funded by foreign interests. The scorecard evaluates lawmakers based on their stance on this bill and other key issues affecting independent farmers.

Ryan McGowan, the CEO of the Institute for Legislative Analysis, emphasizes that corporate interests have too much power and that transparency is crucial for fair farming practices. The scorecard will highlight those lawmakers who genuinely support American farmers and fight against corporate control. As family farmers continue to struggle, the scorecard will serve as a tool to encourage lawmakers to prioritize independent farming. It aims to create a more competitive agriculture system where family farmers can thrive without being overshadowed by large corporations. With this scorecard, farmers hope to have their voices heard and protect their livelihoods for future generations.

