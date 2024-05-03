New Resources to Promote Financial Access and Equity for Ag Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering educational tools and resources to help promote financial access for farmers. USDA has launched a new online Livestock Indemnity Program Decision Tool in collaboration with FarmRaise and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). This tool aids livestock producers affected by adverse weather events in accessing federal disaster assistance.

“By providing collaborative outreach and technical assistance to the agricultural community, the Farm Service Agency’s partnerships with organizations like FarmRaise, Inc. increase awareness of and broader participation in our extensive suite of farm and farm loan programs,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “Offering innovative tools and resources with help from our cooperators breaks down program delivery barriers ensuring equitable access to our programs for millions of rural, urban and small-scale to mid-sized producers.”

The new resource streamlines the application process, enabling faster assistance delivery. Additionally, FarmRaise’s educational hub, Farm Service Agency 101, provides resources and videos introducing agricultural producers to FSA’s farm loan programs. By offering user-friendly resources, USDA and FarmRaise intend to expedite program delivery and support easier access to financial resources for agricultural communities. The partnership aims to improve access to USDA programs through digital education, reflecting FarmRaise’s commitment to advancing agricultural growth and resilience.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West