New Resources Available for Local and Regional Food Systems Development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced $26 million in funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP) to support local and regional food systems development. This funding aims to support producer-to-consumer marketing, local food markets, and enterprises. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is accepting grant applications until May 14, 2024.

The program targets projects enhancing access to locally grown food and creating new markets, including farmers markets and food hubs. Two key funding opportunities within LAMP, the Farmers Market Promotion Program and Local Food Promotion Program, focus on bolstering local and regional food systems development. Additionally, USDA offers streamlined grant processes and resources to support applicants. The program prioritizes smaller farms, new farmers, underserved communities, and socially disadvantaged producers. Webinars and FAQs are available to assist applicants, aiming to foster successful projects.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West