New Resource to Help Facilitate Procurement Opportunities with USDA

New resources have been developed to help simplify the process for businesses looking to sell products and services to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The updates include a “Contracting with USDA” site that offers helpful information and answers common questions about USDA procurement.

Improvements to the Vendor Capability Submission Portal have also been made, to allow businesses to easily submit their capabilities to USDA, and the USDA Procurement Forecast tool has been updated for better search and filter functions, showing nearly 6,000 contract opportunities for FY 2024.

These efforts aim to make contracting more accessible, especially for small businesses. USDA awarded over $11 billion in contracts in fiscal year 2023 and plans similar spending in FY 2024. Businesses can find more information on procurement opportunities and other resources on the USDA website.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West