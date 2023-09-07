New Research Shows Promise for Mitigating HLB

Researchers at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) may have found a promising solution to combat Huanglongbing (HLB). The breakthrough comes from the ARS Crop Improvement and Genetics Research unit in Albany, California. Researchers there have identified a way to enhance citrus trees’ natural resistance to pathogens, including HLB. By incorporating specific receptors that recognize the disease, they activate the tree’s natural immune responses.

The challenge lay in pinpointing the specific genes for HLB recognition, incorporating them effectively, and devising a method to introduce them into trees. They chose to use agrobacteria, which acts as a genetic engineer. This microbe carries the desired DNA and inserts it into the tree’s genome, creating resistance.

The process involves tissue culture, where a portion of the original plant is mixed temporarily with agrobacteria, cleaned of the microbe, and encouraged to regrow into a healthy plant. Unlike previous unsuccessful attempts to cure infected trees, this method offers a new opportunity. James Thomson, a geneticist at CIGR, envisions this technology being transferred to tree nurseries, providing growers with disease-free trees. This could yield substantial economic benefits, including increased profits for nurseries and a potentially larger and more affordable supply of citrus products for consumers.

While HLB has significantly impacted citrus production, the recent breakthrough provides a bit of optimism for the industry moving forward. Researchers are making strides in identifying genes that activate defense responses against HLB, paving the way for a more resilient citrus crop. Additionally, scientists at Florida International University are exploring natural compounds to combat the HLB-causing bacteria, suggesting promising avenues for disease management.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West