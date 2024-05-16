New Regulations for Plastics in the EU and Canada

New regulations for plastics in the European Union (EU) and Canada will impact American ag exporters. Canada’s Federal Plastic Registry, effective in 2025, mandates reporting from plastic resin manufacturers, product producers, and service providers on plastic quantity, types, and disposal methods. This data will be used to inform future reduction regulations. U.S. exporters will also be expected to comply with the reporting requirements which will impact plastic products used in agriculture and horticulture such as ag containers, totes and drums, and film and sheeting.

The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation introduces waste reduction targets and requires that all packaging placed on the EU market is recyclable and carries recycling labeling. The packaging reduction targets are a five percent reduction by 2030, 10 percent by 2035, and 15 percent by 2040, compared to 2018 levels. All packaging will also have to be recyclable by 2030. It also sets content minimums for recycled plastics in different packaging products.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West