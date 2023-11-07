New Proposal for Management of Colorado River Reservoirs

The Biden-Harris administration is taking steps to safeguard the Colorado River System amid ongoing drought and climate impacts. The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation released a revised plan for the near-term operation of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams until 2026. The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement is part of the ongoing, collaborative effort to update the operating guidelines. The initial draft proposed in April 2023 was temporarily withdrawn to consider a consensus-based proposal from the administration and states.

The revised plan, open for public comment for 45 days, includes updates from the Lower Basin states’ proposal and improved hydrology data. Funding from President Biden’s agenda supports measures to conserve 3 million-acre-feet of water until 2026. While recent modeling reduces the risk of critical reservoir levels, the Colorado River Basin faces historically low levels, requiring ongoing conservation efforts for water delivery and long-term sustainability.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West