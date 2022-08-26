A new USDA program for underserved and minority farmers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A new $550 million program from the Department of Agriculture seeks to support projects that help underserved producers. The program supports projects that enable producers access to land, capital, and markets, and train the next diverse generation of agricultural professionals.

The investments are made through funding provided in the American Rescue Plan Act, as amended by the Inflation Reduction Act. The provisions fund and direct USDA to take action to help ensure underserved producers have the resources, tools, programs, and technical support they need to succeed.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the funding is part of “USDA’s unwavering commitment to advancing equity for all, including people who have been underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.”

The program includes Up to $300 million for “Increasing Land, Capital and Market Access” Projects aimed at helping underserved producers. An additional $250 million goes to the “From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals” program.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

New Program for Underserved, Minority Farmers

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.