New ‘Product of USA’ Labeling Proposal from USDA

A new proposal regulating the use of “Product of USA” on labels has been announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The new rules would pertain to meat, poultry and egg products. Using voluntary labels such as “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” would only be permitted when animals are born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States. The issue of labeling products as American-made has been a concern for industry groups for several years.

“Our petition filed in 2018 has finally been acted on,” executive director of American Grassfed Association, Carrie Balkcom said in a news release. “We are pleased to have the USDA act on the ‘Product of U.S.A.’ as promised in the executive order issued by President Biden in July 2021. This proposed rulemaking change will help American grassfed farmers not be undercut by mislabeled meat coming from offshore.”

The push from industry members to update labeling parameters stems from current rules allowing meat from other countries to be sold as an American product. Animals raised in other countries could use the USA label, so long as the meat was processed in an American facility. That practice created unfair advantages for foreign meat and resulted in confusion among consumers. USDA had conducted a survey that found only about 16 percent of consumers could correctly define what “Product of USA” meant.

“This rule is about truth in labeling, plain and simple,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “For too long, family farmers and ranchers have been competing in a market where imported products were fraudulently labeled as a product of the United States. Thank you Secretary Vilsack and USDA for bringing more fairness for farmers and ranchers across the country.”

The proposed “Product of USA” labeling rule will be open for public comment for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West