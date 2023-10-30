New Paid Sick Leave Requirements to Become Effective January 1, 2024

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 616 into law, ushering in significant changes to paid sick leave (PSL) requirements. Effective January 1, 2024, this legislation, put forth by state Senator Lena Gonzalez, necessitates that employers elevate the annual PSL quota from three days to five. Additionally, the bill prolongs the existing COVID-sick pay mandates, obliging companies with a staff of 26 or more to sustain the provision of up to 80 hours of supplementary paid sick leave for those impacted by COVID. This encompasses situations where employees take leave to attend to infected family members.

“Too many folks are still having to choose between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves or their family members when they get sick,” said Newsom. “We’re making it known that the health and wellbeing of workers and their families is of the utmost importance for California’s future.”

While the primary objective of the legislation is to provide support to workers, certain employers have voiced apprehensions about the amplified financial strain. Numerous agricultural associations, including the California Farm Bureau Federation and Western Growers, opposed the legislation citing concerns about potential misuse. Under the new regulations, employees are now required to accumulate a minimum of 40 hours, equivalent to five days, of PSL by the 200th calendar day of the leave period. The overall accumulation limit is fixed at 80 hours, equivalent to 10 days, with a usage constraint of 40 hours during each PSL period.

Anti-retaliation provisions have also been bolstered under the new law. Employers are barred from imposing conditions or meddling with requests to use paid sick leave. Employers are strongly encouraged to review and update their policies to conform with the new requirements before January 1, 2024.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West