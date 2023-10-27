New Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards Established

In a significant development for the organic farming sector, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the finalization of the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards (OLPS) regulation. The new rule, a response to strong consumer and industry demand, sets forth clear, robust, and uniform standards for organic livestock and poultry production. The move aims to level the playing field for farmers and businesses in the organic sector while enhancing transparency for consumers.

The OLPS brings consistency to animal welfare practices in organic production by addressing six key areas. It establishes minimum outdoor space requirements for poultry, ensuring access to the outdoors with soil and vegetation. Living conditions for livestock must allow natural behaviors like stretching and scratching, with proper bedding to maintain hygiene. The rule also sets specific stocking densities, mandates preventative health care practices, and outlines guidelines for physical alterations and euthanasia. Additionally, it addresses transport, handling, and slaughter practices to align with humane standards.

This regulatory shift, driven by over 40,000 public comments and a listening session in August 2022, represents a pivotal moment for the organic industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program will enforce these standards, supporting the growth of the organic market and bolstering consumer trust in the USDA organic seal.

Organic industry leaders, including the Organic Trade Association (OTA), hailed the move as a major win for producers and consumers advocating for stronger animal welfare standards. The rule addresses concerns about inconsistent enforcement, particularly regarding outdoor access for poultry.

Notably, the rule for organic livestock and poultry production will allow current organic poultry producers up to five years to implement these new regulations. The organic sector, valued at over $60 billion in the U.S. and encompassing a variety of products, has shown steady growth, with consumers increasingly valuing high standards, environmentally friendly practices, and the assurance of a safe and healthy choice for their families.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West