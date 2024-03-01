New Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Within EPA Announced

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched the Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to enhance engagement with agricultural and rural communities. The initiative aims to involve farmers and ranchers in environmental efforts while supporting small towns. “With the launch of this new office, we are ensuring agricultural and rural stakeholders will continue to have a seat at the table for many years to come,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a press release.

COURTESY: N.C. Department of Environmental Quality

The office will collaborate with existing agriculture policy advisors nationwide and coordinate with federal and state partners such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state departments of agriculture. It will focus on science-based solutions to protect the environment and support agricultural productivity. “Farmers and ranchers are crucial partners as we work together to deliver clean air, clear water, and climate solutions, all while playing the critical role of ensuring an abundant fiber, fuel and food supply,” said Regan.

Additionally, it will work with underserved rural communities and house the EPA’s Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. Rod Snyder, who has served as EPA’s Senior Agriculture Adviser since 2021, will be leading the new Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The announcement has garnered praise from House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member David Scott and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), highlighting the importance of involving farmers in environmental conversations.

“We look forward to working with Rod Snyder as he directs the new office,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We encourage him to collaborate with families in rural America to ensure their voices are heard and they are treated as partners.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West